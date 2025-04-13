Officer Involved Shooting Investigation In Dover

Attorney General John M. Formella announces that members of the Attorney General’s Office are responding to a report of an officer-involved shooting that occurred early this morning in the Dover area with an adult female shot during an incident involving a traffic stop by New Hampshire State Police.

No law enforcement officers were physically injured in the incident. The adult female is currently in stable condition and receiving medical treatment for her injuries.

There is no known threat to the public at this time.

The name of the officer involved in the incident is being withheld pending the conclusion of a formal interview.

The exact circumstances surrounding this incident are now under active investigation, but the Department of Transportation said both lanes of the Spaulding Turnpike from Exit 6 to Exit 8 were closed due to police action.