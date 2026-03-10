Officer shot in ‘active shooter incident’ in Baltimore, suspect also shot: Police

National News
Meredith Deliso, ABC News
March 10, 2026
In this image released by the Baltimore Police Department, law enforcement officers are shown at the scene of a shooting, on March 10, 2026. (Baltimore Police Department)

(BALTIMORE) -- A police officer was shot in an "active shooter incident" in Baltimore on Tuesday, according to police.

A suspect has also been shot, according to the Baltimore Police Department.

The shooting occurred on the 6200 block of Park Heights Avenue, according to police, who urged people to avoid the area.

The officer has been transported to an area hospital, according to police.

Authorities have not released any information on the condition of the officer or the suspect.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

RELATED ARTICLES

FBI increases reward for ‘Top 10 Most Wanted’ fugitive to $1M

Meredith Deliso, ABC News
Mar. 10, 2026
National News

US experienced its 2nd warmest winter on record despite a cold and snowy Northeast

Dan Peck and Kyle Reiman, ABC News
Mar. 10, 2026
National News

Catch local and national news 24/7 from Fox News and NH1

Contact Us

Address:
NH1 Media Center 4 Church St. Concord, NH 03301

Office Line:
603-230-9000

Email:
contact@thepulseofnh.com

Request Line:
WTSN (603) 742-1270
WTPL/WEMJ (603) 228-2080

Follow Us

ARCHIVES

© Copyright 2026, The Pulse of NH. All rights reserved.
Website & Digital Marketing by Binnie Media Digital