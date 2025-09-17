Officers involved in shooting in Pennsylvania, officials say

September 17, 2025

(YORK COUNTY, Pa.) -- A shooting involving police officers has occurred in southern Pennsylvania, state officials said Wednesday.

"Please send prayers to the officers and those involved in the shooting in York County," Pennsylvania Lt. Gov. Austin Davis said on social media. "As we learn more, follow all guidance from police and stay away from the area."

Two people are being treated at Wellspan York Hospital in connection with the incident, a hospital spokesperson confirmed to ABC News. It is unclear how many people total may have been injured, or the seriousness of the injuries.

Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro said he has been "briefed on the situation involving law enforcement in York County" and was on his way to the scene in North Codorus Township.

The state's attorney general, Dave Sunday, said he is also en route to the area amid the "ongoing situation."

All schools in the Spring Grove Area School District are sheltering in place "due to an officer-involved incident in our area," the school district said in a statement while stressing the situation does not involve any of its schools or students.

"Local authorities have advised us to hold students and staff in our buildings as a precaution while several area roads are closed," the district said.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

