Officials Offering Tips Following Fires

Officials are offering safety tips in the aftermath of several fires caused by lithium-ion batteries.

These type of fires typically burn hotter and longer than others and crews often have to put the batteries in a barrel and pack them with a certain material to neutralize them.

These batteries are used to power things like bikes and electronics and it’s recommended they be constantly supervised.

Anyone who sees smoke coming from a battery should take it as a sign its failing and safely get away from it.