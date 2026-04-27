Officials Offering Tips Following Fires

Officials Offering Tips Following Fires
Concord/Lakes NewsMaineManchester/Nashua NewsNew HampshireNewsSeacoast News
Morning Information Center with Mike Pomp
April 27, 2026

Officials are offering safety tips in the aftermath of several fires caused by lithium-ion batteries.

These type of fires typically burn hotter and longer than others and crews often have to put the batteries in a barrel and pack them with a certain material to neutralize them.

These batteries are used to power things like bikes and electronics and it’s recommended they be constantly supervised.

Anyone who sees smoke coming from a battery should take it as a sign its failing and safely get away from it.

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