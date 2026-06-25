Officials Say Second Flight Aborted To Avoid Colliding With A Plane On Runway

Officials Say Second Flight Aborted To Avoid Colliding With A Plane On Runway
Concord/Lakes NewsMaineManchester/Nashua NewsMorning Information CenterNew HampshireNewsSeacoast News
Morning Information Center with Mike Pomp
June 25, 2026

Officials say a second Delta flight aborted its landing at Logan Airport in Boston to avoid colliding with a plane on the runway.

This comes one day after a Delta Air Lines flight performed a maneuver called a go-around on Saturday to avoid a potential crash.

The Boston Globe reports the passengers on Sunday’s flight were told that the plane was cleared to land but saw a plane on the runway. The Federal Aviation Administration confirmed the incident in a statement yesterday.

On Tuesday, U.S. Senator Tammy Duckworth praised the Delta crew for “saving lives” after a near miss at Logan on Saturday.

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