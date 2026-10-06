Officials Warn Of A Scam In Rochester

Officials in Rochester are warning of a scam in which scammers claim to be from the city.

The city said the scams could appear as official-looking documents, invoices or requests related to permits or project approvals. City officials say it appears that the fake information is coming from the planning department or planning board.

Officials say you can confirm any documents or payment requests are real by calling the city, and if you are a victim of a scam, you should report it to the New Hampshire Attorney General’s Office.