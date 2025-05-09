Ohio high school student dies following injury in lacrosse match

Photo by Grant Halverson/NCAA Photos via Getty Images

(BAY VILLAGE, Ohio) -- A sophomore at a high school in Ohio has died after sustaining an injury during a lacrosse match, according to Bay High School, where he played.

Dylan Veselic was playing in a game for the school, located in Bay Village, against Olmsted Falls on Tuesday when he was injured.

The school did not release what injuries Veselic suffered during the game, but Veselic was taken into surgery Tuesday evening and he died on Thursday morning, a district official confirmed to ABC News.

"With heavy hearts, the Veselic Family shares the news that Dylan has passed away from injuries suffered during a lacrosse game," the school said in a statement on its website.

"Dylan was a well-liked and respected young man who touched the lives of many with his kindness, character and spirit. We extend our deepest condolences to his family during this unimaginably difficult time. Our thoughts and prayers are with them, and we hope they find comfort in the love and support of our community," Bay High School Principal Jason Martin said in a statement on Thursday.

"We are also deeply grateful to our neighboring communities for their outpouring of compassion and support. The response and comments throughout the day from his teachers, coaches, teammates and classmates have been a powerful reminder of the positive impact he had on those around him and the enduring mark he has left on all of us," Martin said.

Matt Spellman, the athletic director of Bay Village Schools, said the team and coaches are grateful for the support they have been shown by surrounding teams and communities.

"Dylan was an amazing student, always wearing a smile on his face while supporting his fellow teammates. He was kind, hardworking, and dedicated, consistently showing leadership, empathy, and a positive attitude both on the field and in the classroom. Dylan’s enthusiasm, determination, and willingness to help others made him a role model for his peers," Spellman said.

The school district posted photos of tributes that had popped up around campus for Veselic, including a rock painted with his number and signs created by younger students.

