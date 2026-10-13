Olivia Rodrigo to release “expectations” remix, music video with Chappell Roan

Adult ContemporaryCHREntertainment NewsHot AC
Mary Pat Thompson
October 13, 2026
Chappell Roan and Olivia Rodrigo appear in this image for the remix of Rodrigo's song "expectations." (Phoenix Johnson)

Olivia Rodrigo is teaming up with Chappell Roan.

The Grammy winners are collaborating on a remix of Rodrigo's song "expectations." The original track appeared on Rodrigo's third studio album, you seem pretty sad for a girl so in love.

This marks Roan's first-ever feature appearance on a song. The new version of the track was produced by a frequent collaborator of both Rodrigo and Roan, Dan Nigro.

It's not just the song, however. When the new single drops on Thursday, so will a brand-new music video featuring both pop stars. It was directed by Bardia Zeinali, who is known for working with Katseye, Sabrina Carpenter and Doja Cat. 

Rodrigo announced the news about the upcoming song in a collaborative Instagram post with Roan. 

"beyond excited to announce 'expectations' featuring Chappell Roan!!! song and video out Thursday!!!!" Rodrigo wrote.

"Expectations" remix feat. Chappell Roan will also be available to purchase in physical formats. CDs, cassettes and limited-edition 7-inch vinyls are currently available for preorder.

While this may be their first music collaboration, the artists have worked together before. Roan participated in Rodrigo's inaugural women-led music festival, Daisy Chain Fields, which took place on Aug. 29 in Irvine, California. The single-day event raised $20 million for 10 nonprofit organizations that are dedicated to advancing and advocating for women and girls.

Additionally, Rodrigo has just set out on her The Unraveled Tour. The sold-out tour has sold over 1 million tickets worldwide.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

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