Omari Hardwick joins cast of action-thriller ‘Empire City’

Entertainment NewsUrbanUrban AC
Sweenie Saint-Vil
January 16, 2026
Omari Hardwick attends the Los Angeles special screening of 'Xeno' at The Culver Theater on September 16, 2025, in Culver City, California. (Photo by Robin L Marshall/Getty Images)

You may know him as James "Ghost" St. Patrick in the Starz series Power, but in the upcoming action-thriller Empire City, Omari Hardwick will take on the role of Hawkins.

Hawkins will serve as the antagonist to Gerard Butler's Rhett, a firefighter "who, alongside his squad and his NYPD wife Dani (Hayley Atwell), must fight and navigate his way through the building to rescue captives trapped inside," according to Deadline.

Mel Jarnson will star as Hawkins’ right-hand operative, Leda; Tre Hale, Michael Beach, Dominic BogartStephen Murphy and Jack DiFalco will play members of Rhett's squad.

The film, directed by Michael Matthews, is currently in production in Melbourne, Australia.

Omari is also set to star in Star Trek: Section 31, premiering Jan. 24 on Paramount+; Prime Video’s Muhammad Ali series The Greatest; and the Bosch prequel series Start Of Watch for MGM+.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

RELATED ARTICLES

‘Yellowstone’ spinoff ‘The Madison’ gets premiere date, first-look photos

Andrea Tuccillo
Jan. 16, 2026
Entertainment News

‘Heated Rivalry’ star, author talk series impact as real-life hockey player comes out

Dominick Proto
Jan. 16, 2026
Entertainment News

Catch local and national news 24/7 from Fox News and NH1

Contact Us

Address:
NH1 Media Center 4 Church St. Concord, NH 03301

Office Line:
603-230-9000

Email:
contact@thepulseofnh.com

Request Line:
WTSN (603) 742-1270
WTPL/WEMJ (603) 228-2080

Follow Us

ARCHIVES

© Copyright 2026, The Pulse of NH. All rights reserved.
Website & Digital Marketing by Binnie Media Digital