‘One Battle After Another’ wins the box office with $22.4 million

Entertainment News
Andrea Tuccillo
September 29, 2025
'One Battle After Another' main poster (Alon Amir)

Paul Thomas Anderson's One Battle After Another topped the box office this weekend, taking in $22.4 million.

The comedy action thriller, starring Leonardo DiCaprio, is loosely based on Thomas Pynchon's 1990 novel Vineland, about a former revolutionary living off the grid who is forced out of hiding when his enemy resurfaces.

Coming at number two this week is the children's film Gabby's Dollhouse: The Movie with $13.7 million. The week's only other new release to crack the top 10 is the horror sequel The Strangers: Chapter 2, coming in at number five with $5.9 million.

Here is the top 10:

1. One Battle After Another -- $22.4 million
2. Gabby's Dollhouse: The Movie -- $13.7 million
3. Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba- The Movie - Infinity Castle -- $7.1 million
4. The Conjuring: Last Rites -- $6.86 million 
5. The Strangers: Chapter 2 -- $5.9 million
6. Him -- $3.65 million
7. The Long Walk -- $3.4 million
8. Downton Abbey: The Grand Finale -- $3.3 million
9. Spider-Man/Spider-Man 2/Spider-Man 3 -- $2.25 million
10. A Big Bold Beautiful Journey -- $1.25 million

