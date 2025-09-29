‘One Battle After Another’ wins the box office with $22.4 million

'One Battle After Another' main poster (Alon Amir)

Paul Thomas Anderson's One Battle After Another topped the box office this weekend, taking in $22.4 million.

The comedy action thriller, starring Leonardo DiCaprio, is loosely based on Thomas Pynchon's 1990 novel Vineland, about a former revolutionary living off the grid who is forced out of hiding when his enemy resurfaces.

Coming at number two this week is the children's film Gabby's Dollhouse: The Movie with $13.7 million. The week's only other new release to crack the top 10 is the horror sequel The Strangers: Chapter 2, coming in at number five with $5.9 million.

Here is the top 10:

1. One Battle After Another -- $22.4 million

2. Gabby's Dollhouse: The Movie -- $13.7 million

3. Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba- The Movie - Infinity Castle -- $7.1 million

4. The Conjuring: Last Rites -- $6.86 million

5. The Strangers: Chapter 2 -- $5.9 million

6. Him -- $3.65 million

7. The Long Walk -- $3.4 million

8. Downton Abbey: The Grand Finale -- $3.3 million

9. Spider-Man/Spider-Man 2/Spider-Man 3 -- $2.25 million

10. A Big Bold Beautiful Journey -- $1.25 million

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.