One dead, three still missing after boat capsizes on Florida river

National News
Nadine El-Bawab and Victoria Arancio, ABC News
March 22, 2025
Douglas Sacha/Getty Images/STOCK

(JACKSONVILLE, Fla.) -- One person is dead and three others are still missing after a boat capsized on St. Johns River in Jacksonville, Florida.

The Jacksonville Fire Rescue Department responded to a reported capsized vessel with multiple people in the water at 8 p.m. on Friday.

Four people were pulled from the water upon arrival of first responders and four more were unaccounted for.

Multiple agencies' boats, search teams, helicopters and a drone unit continued search efforts for the missing people. One of the four missing people was found dead.

The search for the remaining three missing people continued through the night and into the morning.

The boat, which had flipped over, has been recovered and towed, officials said.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

