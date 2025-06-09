One On One With 16-Time Grammy-Award Winning Composer And Performer David Foster

Morning Information Center with Mike Pomp
June 9, 2025

DAVID FOSTER is one of the most illustrious composers of our time. With 16 Grammy Awards, including three for Producer of the Year, an Emmy Award, a Golden Globe, and Three Oscar nominations for “Best Original Songs,” Foster has earned a reputation as a keen spotter of new talent, playing a key role in the discovery and career launches of Celine Dion, Josh Groban, and Michael Bublé.

Few other individuals can claim to have their fingerprints on more major moments in all of popular music than DAVID FOSTER. He has created hit songs for a diverse array of artists including Barbra Streisand, Celine Dion, Whitney Houston, Michael Jackson, Madonna, Andrea Bocelli, Michael Bublé, Josh Groban, Chicago, Rod Stewart, Stevie Wonder, Earth, Wind Fire, Tony Braxton, Natalie Cole, Michael Bolton, Seal, Chaka Khan, Kenny Rogers, Dolly Parton, Hall Oates, Brandy, ‘N Sync, Boz Scaggs, and Gloria Estefan.

David joined Mike Pomp on the Morning Information Center to talk about his summer concert tour with Grammy-winning trumpeter Chris Botti and the release of the original cast album of BOOP! THE MUSICAL.

 

