One Person Dead Following A Crash In Concord

One Person Dead Following A Crash In Concord
Morning Information Center with Mike Pomp
September 30, 2025

One person is dead following a crash involving a car and e-bike in Concord.

According to authorities, the collision happened last night on Interstate 93 southbound near Exit 14.

The name of the person killed hasn’t been released and the investigation into the tragedy is ongoing.

Data shows nearly 100 people have lost their lives in accidents on New Hampshire’s roads this year.

In 2024, that final total was 133 fatalities despite a crackdown on dangerous driving.

