One Person Killed In ICE Involved Shooting Maine

One person has been killed in an ICE-involved shooting in Maine.

In a statement, Maine Governor Janet Mills said she was briefed on the shooting and that state authorities were working with federal officials related to the incident.

It happened in Biddeford.. The Maine Immigrant Rights Coalition said the man killed was a 26-year-old man from Colombia, who had been authorized to work in the U.S.

It comes after a man was shot and killed by an ICE agent in Houston, with reports saying he was not the intended target.