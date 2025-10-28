‘Only Murders in the Building’ renewed for London-set season 6

Mary Pat Thompson
October 28, 2025
Martin Short, Steve Martin and Selena Gomez in 'Only Murders in the Building' season 5. (Disney/Patrick Harbron)

Only Murders in the Building has officially been renewed for season 6.

Hulu has announced that the original comedy series has been renewed for a 10-episode sixth season. Additionally, the upcoming sixth season will film overseas for the first time ever. The crime-solving trio of Charles, Oliver and Mabel will be trading in New York City for London in order to solve a new mystery.

The season 5 finale of Only Murders in the Building debuted on Tuesday. The show stars Steve Martin, Martin Short, Selena Gomez and Michael Cyril Creighton.

Season 5 featured a star-studded cast including Meryl Streep, Da’Vine Joy Randolph, Richard Kind, Nathan Lane, Bobby Cannavale, Renée Zellweger, Logan Lerman and Christoph Waltz.

The fifth season found the trio investigating what could have led to the death of their beloved doorman, Lester.

"Their investigation plunges them into the shadowy corners of New York and beyond — where the trio uncovers a dangerous web of secrets connecting powerful billionaires, old-school mobsters, and the mysterious residents of the Arconia," according to the official season 5 synopsis. "The trio discovers a deeper divide between their storied city they thought they knew and the new New York evolving around them — one where the old mob fights to hold on as newer, even more dangerous players emerge."

Gomez took to Instagram to celebrate the end of season 5 and the upcoming sixth season.

"Well, looks like our fam is going to London y'all," Gomez wrote on her Instagram Story.

The actress also shared a photo of Short and Martin smiling, with a message of gratitude written on it.

"I want to thank our community and fans of @onlymurdershulu for allowing us to even have a season 6!" Gomez wrote. "We are eternally grateful we can bring any of you any sort of joy. My deepest gratitude from Steve, Marty and myself."

