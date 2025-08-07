OpenAI releases GPT-5, the latest model fueling ChatGPT

Andrew Harnik/Getty Images

(NEW YORK) -- OpenAI on Thursday released GPT-5, unveiling a new version of the artificial intelligence model that fuels popular chatbot ChatGPT. The product will be made immediately available to users, including customers who use the company's cost-free options, OpenAI said.

The announcement comes days after the company said ChatGPT is set to reach 700 million weekly active users, up from 500 million just five months ago.

OpenAI CEO Sam Altman described GPT-5 as a "legitimate PhD expert in any area," saying previous versions of the AI model amounted to college or high school students by comparison.

GPT-5 enables users to write computer programs, prepare party invitations and better navigate the health care system, Altman said.

"It is useful, it’s smart, it’s fast, it's intuitive," Altman said. "It's an incredible superpower on demand, unimaginable at any other time in history."

The latest version of the company's AI model is the most accurate and reliable option available on the market, added Mark Chen, chief research officer at OpenAI.

"Language models historically have been plagued by hallucinations [and] factual errors. We made factuality a priority," Chen said.

OpenAI has sought to release fresh products and upgrades since the November 2022 release of ChatGPT, which reached 100 million app users within two months. That performance set a record for the fastest-growing app user base.

In March 2023, Open-AI released GPT-4, before unveiling an updated GPT-4o two months later. The latter version reduced lag time for responses and allowed users to interrupt the chatbot with follow-up queries.

ChatGPT boasts a user base four times greater than it did last year, Nick Turley, OpenAI's head of ChatGPT, said in a post on X on Monday.

"Every day, people and teams are learning, creating, and solving harder problems," Turley said.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.