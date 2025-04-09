Opioid Overdoses Down In New Hampshire

First responders in New Hampshire said Manchester and Nashua are seeing a decrease in the number of suspected opioid overdose incidents in March compared to previous years.

According to American Medical Response, there were 49 suspected opioid overdose incidents across Nashua and Manchester in March which is 14% below the 12-month rolling average.

The decrease is mainly attributed to the increased availability of Narcan in New Hampshire, which can reverse the effects of some opioids.

In March, AMR recorded 6 suspected opioid-related deaths across the two cities, one in Manchester and five in Nashua.