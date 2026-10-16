Oregon school shooting: Father of 2 students identified as bystander who took down suspected gunman

Flowers rest on a sign in front of Silver Rail Elementary School on Oct. 15, 2026, in Bend, Oregon. (Mathieu Lewis-Rolland/Getty Images)

The suspected gunman in an elementary school shooting in Bend, Oregon, was shot by a parent of two students who saw the teen entering the school, his family said on Friday.

Three children and a teacher were killed after a gunman opened fire in Silver Rail Elementary School on Thursday, authorities said. Another student and teacher were injured critically, according to officials.

Police have not yet released any information about the bystander who stopped the suspect, but the hero was identified by family as Kaylub Giamanco.

Giamanco, who has two daughters who attend the school, was driving nearby when he heard the commotion and ran into the school, his family said. The family confirmed that Giamanco has a concealed carry permit.

His family said he is overwhelmed by this and regrets not being able to save more lives.

"Lifelong Bend resident Kaylub Giamanco has come forward as the man who shot and killed the suspect who entered the school. He is not seeking recognition, but instead wishes to express his gratitude to the first responders, school personnel, and community for the outpouring of love and support," the family said in a statement to ABC News.

Oregon Gov. Tina Kotek thanked the community member who she said "heroically intervened to stop further loss of life."

President Donald Trump on Friday praised him as "a great hero" while addressing reporters outside the White House.

"He took care of business, and thank God we had him. Otherwise it would have been much worse," the president said.

Giamanco's family described him as thoughtful and empathetic.

"Kaylub's family, including his two daughters who attend the school, respectfully asks for privacy during this difficult time and will not be participating in interviews," the family said.

ABC News' Nicholas Kerr contributed to this report.

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