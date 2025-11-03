Oscar-nominated actress Diane Ladd dies, daughter Laura Dern confirms

Entertainment News
GMA Team
November 3, 2025
Diane Ladd poses for a portrait circa 1975. (Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images)

Diane Ladd, the Oscar-nominated actress who starred in film classics including Alice Doesn't Live Here Anymore and Chinatown, has died at age 89, her daughter, actress Laura Dern, confirmed.

"My amazing hero and my profound gift of a mother, Diane Ladd, passed with me beside her this morning, at her home in Ojai, Ca.," Dern said Monday in a statement shared with ABC News. "She was the greatest daughter, mother, grandmother, actress, artist and empathetic spirit that only dreams could have seemingly created."

"We were blessed to have her," Dern continued. "She is flying with her angels now."

Ladd was Oscar nominated three times, the first for 1974's Alice Doesn't Live Here Anymore, and the second and third times for the films Wild at Heart and Rambling Rose, released in 1990 and 1991, respectively, and both of which co-starred her daughter. Dern was also Oscar-nominated for the latter, making her and her mother one of only two parent-child duos nominated for Academy Awards for the same film. The other was Henry Fonda and Jane Fonda in 1981's On Golden Pond.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

RELATED ARTICLES

Justin Baldoni’s $400M countersuit against Blake Lively ended by judge

Mason Leib
Nov. 3, 2025
Entertainment News

Peacock releases trailer for ‘Bel-Air’ season 4

Sweenie Saint-Vil
Nov. 3, 2025
Entertainment NewsUrbanUrban AC

Catch local and national news 24/7 from Fox News and NH1

Contact Us

Address:
NH1 Media Center 4 Church St. Concord, NH 03301

Office Line:
603-230-9000

Email:
contact@thepulseofnh.com

Request Line:
WTSN (603) 742-1270
WTPL/WEMJ (603) 228-2080

Follow Us

ARCHIVES

© Copyright 2025, The Pulse of NH. All rights reserved.
Website & Digital Marketing by Binnie Media Digital