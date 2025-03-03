Oscars 2025: Adrien Brody wins second best actor Oscar

Myung J. Chun / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

Adrien Brody is a two-time Oscar winner.

Brody nabbed his second best actor award, this time for his role in The Brutalist, beating out Timothée Chalamet, Colman Domingo, Ralph Fiennes and Sebastian Stan for the honor. He previously won in 2003 for The Pianist.

“Acting is a very fragile profession. It looks very glamorous and in certain moments it is, but the one thing that I’ve gained, having the privilege to come back here, is to have some perspective,” he said in his speech. “No matter where you are in your career, not matter what you’ve accomplished, it can all go away. And I think what makes this night most special is the awareness of that and the gratitude that I have to still do the work that I love."

Referring to the themes of both The Brutalist and The Pianist, Brody shared, “I’m here once again to represent the lingering traumas and the repercussions of war, and systematic oppression and of antisemitism, and of racism and of othering. I pray for a healthier and a happier and a more inclusive world. And I believe, if the past can teach us anything, it’s a reminder to not let hate go unchecked.”

Finally he noted, “Let's fight for what’s right. Keep smiling, keep loving one another. Let’s rebuild together."

