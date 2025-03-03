Oscars 2025: Morgan Freeman pays tribute to ‘dear friend’ Gene Hackman

Entertainment News
Sweenie Saint-Vil
March 2, 2025
Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Morgan Freeman made an appearance at the 97th Academy Awards Sunday, where he paid tribute to his "dear friend" Gene Hackman.

“This week, our community lost a giant. And I lost a dear friend, Gene Hackman,” Freeman began, noting the two worked on Unforgiven and Under Suspicion. "Like everyone who ever shared a scene with him, I learned he was a generous performer and a man whose gifts elevated everyone’s work," he said.

“Gene always said, ‘I don’t think about legacy. I just hope people remember me as someone who tried to do good work,'” Freeman said. “I think I speak for us all when I say, Gene, you will be remembered for that, and so much more. Rest in peace, my friend.”

Morgan's speech kicked off the in memoriam, which honored those in Hollywood who passed away in the last year. Actors Bob Newhart, Kris Kristofferson, Teri Garr, John Amos, Bill CobbsJoan Plowright, Donald Sutherland, Louis Gossett Jr., Jean Earl Jones and more were included in the segment.

Hackman, his wife, Betsy Arakawa, and his dog were found dead Wednesday in their Santa Fe home. He was 95 years old.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

RELATED ARTICLES

Oscars 2025: The winners

ABC Audio
Mar. 2, 2025
Entertainment News

Oscars 2025: ‘Anora’ wins best picture

Jill Lances
Mar. 2, 2025
Entertainment News

Catch local and national news 24/7 from Fox News and NH1

Contact Us

Address:
NH1 Media Center 4 Church St. Concord, NH 03301

Office Line:
603-230-9000

Email:
contact@thepulseofnh.com

Request Line:
WTSN (603) 742-1270
WTPL/WEMJ (603) 228-2080

Follow Us

ARCHIVES

© Copyright 2025, The Pulse of NH. All rights reserved.
Website & Digital Marketing by Binnie Media Digital