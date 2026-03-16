Oscars 2026: Michael B. Jordan wins best actor

Entertainment News
Mary Pat Thompson
March 15, 2026
Michael B. Jordan accepts the actor in a leading role award for 'Sinners' during the 98th Oscars at Dolby Theatre on March 15, 2026, in Hollywood, California. (Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

Michael B. Jordan won best actor at the 98th Academy Awards on Sunday night for his dual roles as Smoke and Stack in Sinners.

This was Jordan's first Oscar nomination and win. He was nominated alongside Timothée Chalamet, Leonardo DiCaprio, Ethan Hawke and Wagner Moura.

Last year's winner, Adrien Brody, took to the stage to announce this year's best actor nominees. Brody won the award in 2025 for his performance in The Brutalist. He poked fun at himself by referencing his infamously long acceptance speeches for his win last year, as well as his 2003 win for The Pianist.

Jordan is the sixth Black actor to win in the category. He follows Sidney Poitier, Denzel Washington, Jamie Foxx, Forest Whitaker and Will Smith. Jordan thanked the actors who came before him, as well as best actress Oscar winner Halle Berry, when accepting his award.

“I stand here because of the people that came before me," Jordan said.

The actor continued by thanking everybody in attendance at the Oscars and everyone watching the ceremony at home for supporting him over the course of his career.

"I feel it. I know you guys want me to do well, and I want to do that because you guys bet on me. So thank you for keeping betting on me," Jordan said. "I’m going to keep stepping up, and I’m going to keep being the best version of myself I can be."

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

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