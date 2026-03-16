Oscars 2026: ‘One Battle After Another’ wins best picture

Paul Thomas Anderson and Sara Murphy accept the Oscar for best picture for 'One Battle After Another' during the 98th annual Academy Awards held by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California, on March 15, 2026. (Robert Gauthier/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)

One Battle After Another was the big winner at Sunday’s Oscars, taking home the top prize of best picture.

“I just want to say that in 1975 the Oscar nominees for best picture were Dog Day Afternoon, One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest, Jaws, Nashville and Barry Lyndon,” said the film’s director, Paul Thomas Anderson. “There is no best among them, there is just what that mood might be that day.”

"But we’re happy to be part of this, a wonderful, wonderful journey with our fellow nominees, our fellow filmmakers, our fellow filmmakers that even weren’t recognized by the academy," he added. "So many great films this year.”

Anderson also thanked his cast, noting he "blew it" when he forgot to thank them when he won best director earlier in the evening. He specifically called out actress Chase Infiniti, saying, "You are the heart of this movie."

One Battle After Another took home six awards. In addition to best picture, it won director, adapted screenplay, film editing, achievement in casting and supporting actor for Sean Penn.

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