Oscars 2026: Sean Penn wins best supporting actor

Entertainment News
Mary Pat Thompson
March 15, 2026
(L-R) Teyana Taylor as Perfidia and Sean Penn as Col. Steven J. Lockjaw in 'One Battle After Another. A Warner Bros. Pictures Release. (Photo Courtesy Warner Bros. Pictures)

Sean Penn won best supporting actor at the 98th Academy Awards on Sunday night for his role as Steven J. Lockjaw in One Battle After Another.

This was Penn's sixth Oscar nomination and his third win. He was nominated alongside Benicio Del Toro, Jacob Elordi, Delroy Lindo and Stellan Skarsgård.

Last year's winner, Kieran Culkin, took to the stage to announce this year's best supporting actor nominees. Culkin won the award in 2025 for his performance in A Real Pain. Penn did not attend the ceremony, so Culkin accepted the award for him.

"Sean Penn couldn't be here, or didn't want to, so I accept this award on his behalf," Culkin said.

Penn was previously nominated for his roles in Dead Man Walking, Sweet and Lowdown and I Am Sam. He won his first Oscar for Mystic River in 2004, before winning again in 2009 for Milk.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

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