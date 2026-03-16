Oscars 2026: ‘Sentimental Value’ wins best international feature film

Entertainment News
Sweenie Saint-Vil
March 15, 2026
Joachim Trier accepts the best international feature film award for 'Sentimental Value' onstage during the 98th Oscars at Dolby Theatre on March 15, 2026 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

You can now add Oscar winner to Joachim Trier's list of accomplishments. His film Sentimental Value won best international feature film, also making history for Norway as the first Norwegian feature film to win in the category.

The film triumphed over The Secret Agent (Brazil), It Was Just an Accident (France), Sirāt (Spain) and The Voice of Hind Rajab (Tunisia).

"I'm just a film nerd from Norway," Trier began, noting the win "means the world to me."

"This film is about a very dysfunctional family, and it's the opposite of what I felt with this very beautiful group behind me," he said, surrounded by the film's cast. "I think I make films to feel at home with people, and I really felt at home with the crew."

Trier also thanked his "real family," including his parents "for showing him movies," and his wife and his kids. He shouted out his fellow nominees, before paraphrasing a quote from James Baldwin.

“All adults are responsible for all children," Trier said. "Let's not vote for politicians that don't take this seriously into account."

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

RELATED ARTICLES

Oscars 2026: Teyana Taylor, Demi Moore, Rose Byrne & more wow at the Oscars

Jill Lances
Mar. 15, 2026
Entertainment News

Oscars 2026: The winners

ABC Audio
Mar. 15, 2026
Entertainment News

Catch local and national news 24/7 from Fox News and NH1

Contact Us

Address:
NH1 Media Center 4 Church St. Concord, NH 03301

Office Line:
603-230-9000

Email:
contact@thepulseofnh.com

Request Line:
WTSN (603) 742-1270
WTPL/WEMJ (603) 228-2080

Follow Us

ARCHIVES

© Copyright 2026, The Pulse of NH. All rights reserved.
Website & Digital Marketing by Binnie Media Digital