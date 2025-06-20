‘Outer Banks’ season 5 starts production: ‘Going to be a wild ride’

Entertainment News
Mary Pat Thompson
June 20, 2025
SYDNEY GAWLIK/NETFLIX

Outer Banks is starting up on its final adventure.

Season 5 of the Netflix series has started production, the streaming service announced on Friday. The crew has begun filming the fifth and final season in Charleston, South Carolina.

Returning to the show in season 5 are series regulars Chase Stokes, Madelyn Cline, Madison Bailey, Jonathan Daviss, Drew Starkey, Carlacia Grant, Austin North and Fiona Palomo.

Tony Crane and Cullen Moss have also been upped to series regulars for the final season.

“We are over the moon to be setting out on one last trip with the Pogues,” Outer Banks creators Josh Pate, Jonas Pate and Shannon Burke said. “Being back on set with our cast for this final round is nothing short of bittersweet and surreal. We can't wait to show everyone what we have in store this season — it's going to be a wild ride.”

Netflix also released new photos of the cast back on set.

Outer Banks season 5 is set to debut in 2026.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

RELATED ARTICLES

Owen Wilson joins the cast of ‘Meet the Parents 4’

Mary Pat Thompson
Jun. 20, 2025
Entertainment News

‘Bridgerton’ season 4 marks end of production

Mary Pat Thompson
Jun. 20, 2025
Entertainment News

Catch local and national news 24/7 from Fox News and NH1

Contact Us

Address:
NH1 Media Center 4 Church St. Concord, NH 03301

Office Line:
603-230-9000

Email:
contact@thepulseofnh.com

Request Line:
WTSN (603) 742-1270
WTPL/WEMJ (603) 228-2080

Follow Us

ARCHIVES

© Copyright 2025, The Pulse of NH. All rights reserved.
Website & Digital Marketing by Binnie Media Digital