Over 1,000 flights canceled nationwide as snowy weather hits upper Midwest

National News
Nadine El-Bawab, Clara McMichael, and Kyle Reiman, ABC News
November 29, 2025
E4C/Getty Images

(NEW YORK) -- Over 1,000 flights have been canceled nationwide with the majority due to weather hitting the upper Midwest, according to FlightAware.

Chicago O'Hare International Airport is the most impacted airport by far, with over 700 cancellations and over 500 delays as of Saturday morning. Flights leaving to O’Hare are delayed an average of over five hours due to snow and ice, according to the FAA.

Snow has already begun falling in Chicago with the heaviest snow expected Saturday between 12 p.m. and 8 p.m.

The snow becomes lighter overnight into Sunday morning, with some lingering snow winding down by 12 p.m. Sunday. Between 6 to 10 inches of snow are possible.

A cross-country storm already brought snow from Montana to Missouri later Friday. The storm has begun to move into parts of the Midwest Saturday morning, impacting travel for millions making the journey back home from the holiday.

Winter weather alerts are up for millions ahead of this system from North and South Dakota down to Indiana and Michigan.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

RELATED ARTICLES

How snow and rain could hamper post-Thanksgiving travel for millions

Mason Leath and Kyle Reiman, ABC News
Nov. 28, 2025
National News

DC National Guard shooting suspect to be charged with first-degree murder, Pirro says

Megan Forrester
Nov. 28, 2025
National News

Catch local and national news 24/7 from Fox News and NH1

Contact Us

Address:
NH1 Media Center 4 Church St. Concord, NH 03301

Office Line:
603-230-9000

Email:
contact@thepulseofnh.com

Request Line:
WTSN (603) 742-1270
WTPL/WEMJ (603) 228-2080

Follow Us

ARCHIVES

© Copyright 2025, The Pulse of NH. All rights reserved.
Website & Digital Marketing by Binnie Media Digital