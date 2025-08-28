Over Two Dozen Charged After Investigation

More than two dozen people are facing charges in connection with a drug trafficking ring in Franklin.

The DEA says 17 suspects were taken into custody Tuesday and about 100-thousand dollars cash was seized as well as a firearm and quantities of methamphetamine and fentanyl.

An additional more 10 arrests were made yesterday, and officials also conducted a sweep of a homeless encampment involved in drug distribution.

The DEA says this drug-dealing operation has ties to a cartel in Mexico.