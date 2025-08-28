Over Two Dozen Charged After Investigation

Over Two Dozen Charged After Investigation
Morning Information Center with Mike Pomp
August 28, 2025

More than two dozen people are facing charges in connection with a drug trafficking ring in Franklin.

The DEA says 17 suspects were taken into custody Tuesday and about 100-thousand dollars cash was seized as well as a firearm and quantities of methamphetamine and fentanyl.

An additional more 10 arrests were made yesterday, and officials also conducted a sweep of a homeless encampment involved in drug distribution.

The DEA says this drug-dealing operation has ties to a cartel in Mexico.

