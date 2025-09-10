‘Overcompensating’ renewed for season 2 at Prime Video

Entertainment News
Mary Pat Thompson
September 10, 2025
The cast of 'Overcompensating.' (Cobrasnake/Prime Video)

Overcompensating has been renewed for a second season.

Prime Video has announced that the hit comedy series from creator and star Benito Skinner will return for season 2. Skinner will once again write, star in and executive produce this upcoming new season of the show.

"I have been so overwhelmed by the insane response to the show, and feel so damn lucky to go back to Yates University with Amazon MGM Studios, A24, Strong Baby, and this legendary cast for season 2!! PLAY SUPER BASS :),” Skinner said in a press release.

The first season of Overcompensating followed Benny (Skinner), a closeted former homecoming king who heads to college and "becomes fast friends with Carmen (Wally Baram), a high school outsider on a mission to fit in at all costs," according to its official synopsis. "With guidance from Benny’s older sister (Mary Beth Barone) and her campus-legend boyfriend (Adam DiMarco), Benny and Carmen juggle horrible hookups, flavored vodka, and fake IDs. Deeply funny and personal, the show explores the lengths to which we all overcompensate while on the path to finding out who we really are."

Rish ShahOwen ThieleConnie BrittonKyle MacLachlan and Kaia Gerber also appeared in season 1. Charli XCX guest starred in the first season and served as its executive music producer.

Skinner took to Instagram to celebrate the season 2 renewal news.

"WE’RE OFFICIALLY GOING BACK 2 SCHOOL," he captioned his announcement post. "Thank you so much for all your insane love for this show ... And thank you for being so patient while Daddy’s been cooking season 2. One guy at Hudson News told me he’s watched it 7 times… that’s mental illness my love <3."

