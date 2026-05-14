Overdose Deaths Are Falling In State

Overdose Deaths Are Falling In State
Concord/Lakes NewsHealth NewsManchester/Nashua NewsMorning Information CenterNew HampshireNewsSeacoast News
Morning Information Center with Mike Pomp
May 14, 2026

New data shows the number of drug overdose deaths are on the decline in New Hampshire.

The CDC says there were fewer than 270 overdose deaths last year, which is down roughly five-percent from 2024.

However, there are concerns about the emergence of new substances because 23 new drugs have already been identified this year.

Anyone who is struggling with addiction can get help 24 hours a day, seven days a week by dialing 211.

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