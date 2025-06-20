Owen Wilson joins the cast of ‘Meet the Parents 4’

Entertainment News
Mary Pat Thompson
June 20, 2025
Owen Wilson is rejoining his Meet the Parents family.

The actor has joined the cast of the upcoming fourth film in the franchise, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

He joins the cast of the Universal film that already includes Ben Stiller and Robert De Niro. Terri Polo and Ariana Grande are also set to appear in the new film.

Wilson will be reprising his role of Kevin Rawley, which he played in all three of the Meet the Parents films.

The new film revolves around the son of Stiller and Polo's characters, who gets engaged to a woman who seems wrong for him. Grande is set to play the fiancée.

John Hamburg wrote and is set to direct Meet the Parents 4. He previously cowrote all of the prior films in the franchise.

Meet the Parents 4 is set to appear in theaters on Nov. 25, 2026.

