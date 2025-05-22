Own the guitar Joel gave Ellie in ‘The Last of Us’

Entertainment News
Andrea Tuccillo
May 22, 2025
Liane Hentscher/HBO

Start practicing “Future Days” by Pearl Jam. You can now own the guitar Joel gave Ellie in The Last of Us.

Taylor Guitars has teamed up with Sony Pictures Consumer Products and HBO to release a replica of the acoustic guitar featured in the show, complete with the same moth inlay Joel carves into the instrument and a vintage, worn-in look. It’s available to buy for $2,799.

"The Last of Us is a story of resilience, connection and finding beauty amid harsh realities — themes that resonate with the emotional expression a Taylor guitar offers players," Tim O'Brien, vice president of marketing at Taylor Guitars, says in a statement. "We're honored to collaborate with HBO and Sony Pictures Consumer Products to bring this iconic instrument to fans and players alike."

In the penultimate episode of season 2, we see a flashback of Pedro Pascal’s Joel customizing the guitar and gifting it to Bella Ramsey’s Ellie for her 15th birthday. He then plays “Future Days” for her, a song that has featured prominently in the series and in the video game on which the series is based.

The Last of Us season 2 finale airs Sunday at 9 p.m. ET on HBO.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

RELATED ARTICLES

Khaaaaaaan! William Shatner plots tour that includes screening of classic 1982 ‘Star Trek’ film

Andrea Dresdale
May. 22, 2025
Entertainment News

‘Nine Perfect Strangers’ returns for another season of wellness, intrigue and questionable medicine

Michael Dobuski
May. 21, 2025
Entertainment News

Catch local and national news 24/7 from Fox News and NH1

Contact Us

Address:
NH1 Media Center 4 Church St. Concord, NH 03301

Office Line:
603-230-9000

Email:
contact@thepulseofnh.com

Request Line:
WTSN (603) 742-1270
WTPL/WEMJ (603) 228-2080

Follow Us

ARCHIVES

© Copyright 2025, The Pulse of NH. All rights reserved.
Website & Digital Marketing by Binnie Media Digital