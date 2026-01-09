Owner of Swiss bar where deadly New Year’s fire killed 40 detained by prosecutors: Officials

A general view of Le Constellation wine bar after a memorial ceremony in tribute to victims of the Crans-Montana bar fire on January 09, 2026 in Crans-Montana, Switzerland. Harold Cunningham/Getty Images

(LONDON) -- Prosecutors on Friday detained the owner of a Swiss bar where a deadly New Year's Day fire killed 40 people and injured 116 others, according to officials.

Jacques Moretti was placed in pre-trial detention after a meeting with prosecutors in Sion, the prosecutor's office for Switzerland's Valais region said.

The blaze ripped through Le Constellation, a popular bar in the resort town of Crans-Montana in the Swiss Alps, early on Jan. 1.

Moretti's wife and business partner Jessica Moretti also attended the meeting but was not detained, according to the office. She was present at the bar during the fire and was burned on her arm.

"My constant thoughts are with the victims and those who are fighting today. This is an unimaginable tragedy," Moretti told reporters outside the prosecutor's office.

The bar had not had any inspections in the last five years, Swiss officials said at a press conference on Tuesday.

"There was a culture of reckless risk-taking", Nicolas Féraud, the municipal chief of Crans-Montana, said at a press conference earlier this week. "This endangered customers and staff," he said.

Féraud said that the municipal government had "never received any alerts" about problems in the bar. He also confirmed that there was an emergency exit in the basement, but could not say whether it was open, closed or blocked.

The blaze of "undetermined origin" broke out at the bar at about 1:30 a.m. local time on Jan. 1, the Cantonal Police of Valais said in a statement at the time of the fire.

On Jan. 2, the Valais attorney general told reporters that investigators are "pursuing several hypotheses" based on evidence they've gathered.

"We currently assume that the fire was caused by sparklers attached to champagne bottles that came too close to the ceiling," she said at a news conference.

