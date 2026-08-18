Owners Of Beanie’s Bar And Grill In Loudoun Vow To Rebuild After Three-Alarm Fire

Owners Of Beanie’s Bar And Grill In Loudoun Vow To Rebuild After Three-Alarm Fire
Concord/Lakes NewsMorning Information CenterNew Hampshire
Morning Information Center with Mike Pomp
August 18, 2026

The owners of Beanie’s Bar and Grill are vowing to rebuild after a three-alarm fire on Monday morning.

The Loudon Fire Chief said crews received a call about a fire at 3 a.m. Deputy State Fire Marshal Anthony Booth said they believe the flames started in the kitchen, however, they’re not sure what the cause was.

He also added “it’s not suspicious, nobody got hurt, and that’s kind of the best outcome of all of it.”

Despite the damage, the owners plan on opening their doors again in the future.

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