Oyster River School District Top Official Resigns

The Oyster River Cooperative School District which includes, Durham, Lee and Madbury, announced yesterday that its superintendent is resigning following months of tension.

A survey showed that district employees weren’t fully confident in Superintendent Robert Shaps’ leadership.

Shaps is resigning a full year before his contract was set to expire. His last day will be June 30. He joined the district in 2024.

Back in April, a survey was given to the Oyster River Teachers Guild, which is made up of teachers from every school. Of the 168 teachers who responded, 94% said they thought that Shaps operated without the staff’s best interests in mind.

The survey also found that 92% said they don’t believe the culture and climate were thriving under his leadership, while 88% said they had no confidence in him.