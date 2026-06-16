Oyster River School District Top Official Resigns

Oyster River School District Top Official Resigns
Concord/Lakes NewsManchester/Nashua NewsMorning Information CenterNew HampshireNewsSeacoast News
Morning Information Center with Mike Pomp
June 16, 2026

The Oyster River Cooperative School District which includes, Durham, Lee and Madbury,  announced yesterday that its superintendent is resigning following months of tension.

A survey showed that district employees weren’t fully confident in Superintendent Robert Shaps’ leadership.

Shaps is resigning a full year before his contract was set to expire. His last day will be June 30. He joined the district in 2024.

Back in April,  a survey was given to the Oyster River Teachers Guild, which is made up of teachers from every school. Of the 168 teachers who responded, 94% said they thought that Shaps operated without the staff’s best interests in mind.

The survey also found that 92% said they don’t believe the culture and climate were thriving under his leadership, while 88% said they had no confidence in him.

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