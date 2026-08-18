Padres minor league coach detained by ICE at El Paso airport

National News
Ahmad Hemingway , Armando Garcia and Ivan Pereira, ABC News
August 18, 2026
Oswaldo Pirela is seen in this undated photo. (Photo courtesy of Jorge Pirela)

(NEW YORK) -- U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement arrested a member of the San Diego Padres' minor league coaching staff, according to his family and the agency.

Oswaldo Pirela, the team's minor league catching coordinator who is based in Arizona, was detained Sunday morning at El Paso International Airport while he was traveling for work, his brother and mother told ABC News.

Pirela, 34, a married father of two daughters, entered the U.S. legally from Venezuela in 2014 and was allowed to remain in the country until 2018, the Department of Homeland Security said in a statement Tuesday. However, the agency alleged that he, "overstayed his welcome."

"When approached by law enforcement officers, he was not in possession of legal documentation granting him status in the country. He will remain in ICE custody pending removal proceedings and will receive due process," DHS said in a statement.

Pirela's family said in social media posts that he has done nothing wrong and is in the country legally.

"Oswaldo, like me and other members of our family, was directly affected by persecution from the Venezuelan regime. We came to the United States seeking safety through the legal process, applied for asylum through the proper channels, and have worked hard to build our lives and become contributing members of American society," his brother, Jorge Pirela, said in an Instagram post on Monday.

The Padres said in a statement to ABC News Tuesday that it is aware of Pirela's arrest.

"We are working to gather additional information and will not have any further comment at this time," the team said.

LinkedIn profile for Pirela, confirmed by his brother, said he played for the Texas Rangers from July 2008 to November 2011. After arriving in America in 2014, he worked landscape management before returning to baseball as a coach.

He has been with the Padres since 2024, according to the LinkedIn profile.

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