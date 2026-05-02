Paid Family Leave Program Beginning In Maine

Paid Family Leave Program Beginning In Maine
MaineNew HampshireNewsSeacoast News
Morning Information Center with Mike Pomp
May 2, 2026

The Maine Paid Family Leave Program is finally going to be in effect today.

That means employees can take up to 12 weeks off from work for things like giving birth to a child, injury, illness or taking care of an ill family member while receiving partial pay.

More than two-thousand people have already pre-applied for leave according to the state Department of Labor.

It’s projected the program will pay out roughly 79-million-dollars in benefits this year.

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