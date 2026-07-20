Pamela Smart In Court

Pamela Smart In Court
Concord/Lakes NewsMaineManchester/Nashua NewsMorning Information CenterNew HampshireNewsSeacoast News
Morning Information Center with Mike Pomp
July 20, 2026

Pamela Smart’s legal team was back in court today arguing her latest appeals attempt.

Smart attended the court hearing virtually as her lawyers argued specific evidence presented during her trial led the jury to a biased decision.  They claim jurors were given transcripts of audio recordings that were played in court and that the use of those transcripts as evidence steered the jury toward a biased decision.

Smart was sentenced to life in prison in 1990 after being convicted as an accomplice in the murder of her husband, Gregg Smart.  She has long claimed she had nothing to do with her husband’s killing.

The hearing is now over and the court will now take the information under advisement.

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