Papal conclave will last only 2 or 3 days, cardinal predicts

(VATICAN CITY) -- The cardinal of Baghdad, Louis Raphael Sako, reportedly told journalists at the Vatican on Tuesday that he expects a "short conclave" that could select Pope Francis' successor in as little as two days.

"It will be a short conclave, two, three days," Sako said, as quoted by Italy's ANSA news agency, speaking to reporters before today's general congregation.

"There is a very fraternal atmosphere and a spirit of responsibility," the cardinal said.

When asked if he had an idea of ​​who he would vote for to become the new pope, Sako replied: "I have a very clear idea but I cannot say it."

The conclave to elect the Catholic Church's 267th leader will begin Wednesday, May 7, the Vatican announced on Monday. Cardinals will convene at the Vatican to begin the process.

Francis, who died last Monday at the age of 88, was buried on Saturday in the Basilica of St. Mary Major in Rome.

