Pappas Will Run For U.S. Senate

Pappas Will Run For U.S. Senate
Concord/Lakes NewsManchester/Nashua NewsNew HampshireNewsPolitics NewsSeacoast News
Morning Information Center with Mike Pomp
April 3, 2025

NH Congressman Chris Pappas from the state’s First District will make it official later today that he is indeed running for U.S. Senate.

The four-term congressman is announcing his campaign this morning with a video on social media, highlighting his Manchester roots, business background and record on Capitol Hill.

Congressman Pappas will make it official later today at an event scheduled for 5pm this afternoon at the Puritan Backroom conference center in Manchester.

Pappas’ name was among the first to emerge as a possible candidate after Sen. Jeanne Shaheen announced she would not seek re-election in 2026.

RELATED ARTICLES

State Senate Hears Testimony On Car Inspections

Morning Information Center with Mike Pomp
Apr. 2, 2025
Concord/Lakes NewsManchester/Nashua NewsNew HampshireNewsSeacoast News

Health Officials Issue Warning About Flu

Morning Information Center with Mike Pomp
Apr. 1, 2025
Concord/Lakes NewsHealth NewsManchester/Nashua NewsNew HampshireNewsSeacoast News

Catch local and national news 24/7 from Fox News and NH1

Contact Us

Address:
NH1 Media Center 4 Church St. Concord, NH 03301

Office Line:
603-230-9000

Email:
contact@thepulseofnh.com

Request Line:
WTSN (603) 742-1270
WTPL/WEMJ (603) 228-2080

Follow Us

ARCHIVES

© Copyright 2025, The Pulse of NH. All rights reserved.
Website & Digital Marketing by Binnie Media Digital