Pappas Will Run For U.S. Senate

NH Congressman Chris Pappas from the state’s First District will make it official later today that he is indeed running for U.S. Senate.

The four-term congressman is announcing his campaign this morning with a video on social media, highlighting his Manchester roots, business background and record on Capitol Hill.

Congressman Pappas will make it official later today at an event scheduled for 5pm this afternoon at the Puritan Backroom conference center in Manchester.

Pappas’ name was among the first to emerge as a possible candidate after Sen. Jeanne Shaheen announced she would not seek re-election in 2026.