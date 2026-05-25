Parades Taking Place Across State Today
Memorial Day has arrived, and there will be events taking place around the state today to honor those who have served our country.
Dover is having a Memorial Day ceremony beginning at Pine Hill Cemetery at 11 a-m while Durham’s is set for 10 a-m at Memorial Park on Main Street.
Lebanon’s parade starts at 11 a-m at American Legion Post 22 and ends in Coburn Park with a ceremony.
There are also events scheduled today in Loudon, Manchester and Portsmouth.
The Concord Veterans Council has canceled its Memorial Day parade scheduled for today due to the weather.