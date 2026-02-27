Paramount and Warner Bros. Discovery announce deal

Entertainment News
Mason Leib
February 27, 2026
In this photo illustration, the logo of Warner Bros. Discovery is displayed on a computer screen in Ankara, Turkiye, on August 12, 2025. (Photo by Omer Taha Cetin/Anadolu via Getty Images)

Warner Bros Discovery has agreed to a deal with Paramount Skydance, the two companies confirmed Friday in a news release.

According to the release, under the terms of the agreement, Paramount plans to pay "$31.00 per share in cash for all outstanding shares of WBD."

"The merger unlocks innovative and compelling storytelling opportunities across the combined company's best-in-class film and television studios, streaming and linear platforms," the release stated.

According to the release, the board of directors of both companies approved the deal unanimously.

The deal is expected to close in the third quarter of 2026, "subject to customary closing conditions, including regulatory clearances and approval by WBD shareholders, with a vote expected in the early spring of 2026."

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

RELATED ARTICLES

‘God of War’ series starts production, shares first-look photo

Mary Pat Thompson
Feb. 27, 2026
Entertainment News

Michael B. Jordan and Ryan Coogler talk history-making ‘Sinners’ collaboration

Mason Leib
Feb. 27, 2026
Entertainment NewsUrbanUrban AC

Catch local and national news 24/7 from Fox News and NH1

Contact Us

Address:
NH1 Media Center 4 Church St. Concord, NH 03301

Office Line:
603-230-9000

Email:
contact@thepulseofnh.com

Request Line:
WTSN (603) 742-1270
WTPL/WEMJ (603) 228-2080

Follow Us

ARCHIVES

© Copyright 2026, The Pulse of NH. All rights reserved.
Website & Digital Marketing by Binnie Media Digital