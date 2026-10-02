Paramount-Warner Bros. Discovery will be called Skydance

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Mary Pat Thompson
October 2, 2026
David Ellison, CEO of Paramount Skydance, speaks during CinemaCon 2026 on April 16, 2026, in Las Vegas, Nevada. (David Becker/Getty Images for CinemaCon)

After the expected close of the Paramount and Warner Bros. Discovery merger, the company will take on a brand-new name.

CEO David Ellison has revealed that the company will be known as Skydance. He made the announcement in a post shared to social media on Friday.

"What once was the peak, is now just the beginning. Paramount and Warner Bros. shaped over a century of culture. By combining them, we aren't rewriting history — we're equipping these iconic studios with a more powerful engine. Together, we are Skydance: a creative-first home for bold, quality storytelling," Ellison wrote.

The $110 billion merger is expected to finalize on Tuesday. Ellison pursued the merger for approximately a year. Additionally, a two-month delay was caused by antitrust lawsuits from 12 states and the Writers Guild of America.

Ellison explained why the name Skydance was chosen.

"First and foremost, as we bring Paramount and Warner Bros. together, we wanted to preserve what has made each of these studios iconic. Both have distinct identities, extraordinary legacies and brands that have resonated with audiences for generations. We never wanted a new corporate identity to diminish, alter or overshadow either one. Instead, we wanted a name that would give the combined company an identity of its own while allowing Paramount and Warner Bros. — and all our extraordinary brands — to remain in the spotlight," Ellison wrote.

He continued by writing that he has big goals for Skydance and that he "intends to purse them with passion, imagination and a willingness to take smart risks."

"At the same time, we will honor what makes Paramount and Warner Bros. special — giving both studios the opportunity to grow, tell more great stories and bring those stories to even broader audiences around the world, powered by the scale and capabilities of Skydance," Ellison wrote. "I couldn’t be more excited about what we’re going to build together."

Ellison founded the film studio Skydance in 2006. Skydance acquired Paramount in August 2025.

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