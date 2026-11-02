Parents and 2 young children among victims of Learjet crash in Florida, family says

Adam Robinson and Helen Sharp and their children Emma and Charlie in a photo released by their family. Courtesy Robinson Family

A family of four, including two young children, were among those killed when a Learjet slammed into a Florida roadway, according to a relative.

All nine people aboard the Bahamas-bound aircraft -- two crew members and seven passengers -- were killed in Sunday's catastrophic crash in Palm Beach County, authorities said.

Adam Robinson and Helen Sharp and their two young children -- Emma, 4, and Charlie, 2 -- were among those aboard the plane, according to Robinson's brother.

"Helen and Adam were the love affair that will last forever," Anthony Robinson said in an online statement while sharing a photo of the family. "Their warmth, generosity and gift for making people feel welcome touched so many lives. Their loss will be felt deeply by all those who loved them and who they loved in return."

The co-pilot's stepfather also identified her to ABC News on Monday as 20-year-old Nathalia Gadelha Filgueiras.

An official from the Palm Beach Sheriff’s Office said it is too early for victims' identities to be officially released. The medical examiner's office is engaged in the "lengthy process" of DNA collection and assessment, officials said.

Plane may have been breaking up before crash: NTSB

The 22-year-old twin-engine Learjet 60 crashed after plummeting to the ground at 350 feet per second, the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) said, creating a huge crater in a roadway.

The plane may have been breaking up before it hit the ground, the National Transportation Safety Board said Monday.

"We do have some indication that the aircraft was breaking up before impact, and so some of this is yet to be determined. We may find parts of the aircraft some distance away from the actual impact site," NTSB board member Tom Chapman said at an afternoon news conference in West Palm Beach, Florida.

Chapman said before beginning a rapid descent from 35,000 feet and making a Mayday emergency call to air traffic control, the aircraft's two-person crew reported they were experiencing icing on the aircraft and "moderate turbulence."

NTSB officials said they do not have precise numbers on the Learjet's airspeed, but said it was traveling at a high rate of speed before the crash.

Aircraft maintenance records showed there was a cockpit voice recorder installed on the jet, according to Chapman, but he said it's unclear if it was still onboard the aircraft during its final flight.

Photos and videos online showed a jet hitting the ground nose-first and bursting into a fireball. The impact of the crash left a crater near a shopping center.

Man injured on the ground

One man who was in a vehicle on the ground "immediately adjacent" to the crash site sustained a leg injury, according to NTSB investigator in charge Timothy Monville.

The jet crashed just before 1 p.m. ET near Military Trail, between Cresthaven Boulevard and 10th Avenue, in the Greenacres community of Palm Beach County, authorities said.

The crash prompted the evacuation of hundreds of people from 77 mobile homes in the area, county officials said following the NTSB briefing.

During Monday's news conference, Chapman gave a timeline of the air disaster, saying that weather conditions are a major focus of the investigation and that the turbulence the crew reported is "certainly a factor."

The Learjet, which belonged to Aurora Aviation, a private company doing business as Upper Jets, took off from Austin-Bergstrom International Airport in Austin, Texas, around 10:37 a.m. ET on Sunday and was headed to North Eleuthera in the Bahamas, Chapman said, adding that the crew was in communication with air traffic control facilities along the flight route.

At 12:47 p.m. ET, the crew reported they were encountering "moderate turbulence" and "light clear ice" on the aircraft, which the crew said at the time was manageable, according to the NTSB.

While in contact with the Miami Air Route Traffic Center, the crew transmitted that they were at 35,000 feet and that the moderate turbulence was causing the aircraft to experience altitude deviations of about 700 feet, Chapman said. He said the crew also reported that the temperature outside the airplane was minus 47 degrees Celsius, or minus 53 degrees Fahrenheit.

Very soon after, the crew requested permission to climb to 37,000 feet, which was approved by FAA air traffic control, Chapman said. Less than 30 seconds later, a transmission from the airplane announced a descent, followed by a Mayday call.

"Less than 30 seconds later, the airplane transmitted, 'We are in an overspeed condition, descending...,' with the rest unintelligible," Chapman said. "Subsequent communications described that the airplane was descending rapidly and gave an altitude callout."

"Sadly, all aboard were lost," Chapman added.

Neither Monville nor Chapman could say whether the jet flew through an active thunderstorm prior to the aircraft's rapid descent and crash.

Search for debris ongoing

Monville estimated that a debris field from the crash measured about one-half mile by four-tenths of a mile in size and was scattered among ball fields, businesses and houses.

"We're finding debris, but haven't identified parts yet," said Monville, adding that NTSB investigators will be at the scene of the crash for several days collecting evidence.

Monville said the "biggest obstacle" investigators are likely to have is recovering wreckage from the huge crater the crash created. He said current weather conditions also are posing difficulty for investigators and that rainwater had seeped into the crater.

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