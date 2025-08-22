Parents of missing 7-month-old child in California arrested for murder: Sheriff

National News
Megan Forrester and Meredith Deliso, ABC News
August 22, 2025
As the search for Emmanuel Haro, a missing 7-month-old child, seen here in this undated photo, continues, officials cannot "rule out foul play" as the mother's story has contained inconsistencies, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department. San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department

(SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, Calif.) -- The parents of a 7-month-old child who has been missing for over a week have been arrested for murder, authorities in California announced Friday.

Emmanuel Haro was reported missing on Aug. 14 at approximately 7:47 p.m. local time after the child's mother "reported being attacked outside a retail store on Yucaipa Boulevard," the sheriff's office said in a statement last week.

Jake and Rebecca Haro were arrested at their residence in Cabazon, the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department said Friday.

"Investigators will continue their search for seven-month-old Emmanuel Haro," the department said.

No additional details were immediately released on the arrest.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

