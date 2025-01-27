Parker Posey, Natasha Rothwell and more star in ‘The White Lotus’ official season 3 trailer

HBO

The White Lotus season 3 has a new action-packed and highly ominous trailer.

The dramedy, which is returning for its third chapter of vacation misadventures, received an official trailer on Monday displaying the new Thai resort setting for the show.

The trailer for the HBO show stars Parker Posey, Leslie Bibb, Carrie Coon, Michelle Monaghan, Walton Goggins, Patrick Schwarzenegger, Thai musician Lalisa Manobal, known as Lisa, and more.

"Our hotel is the best in the world, at the end of the week, you will be an entirely different person," a host says, welcoming the new guests to the Thai resort and setting up an eerie foreshadow.

The trailer shows each party's initial reactions to the resort, including Natasha Rothwell, who also starred in season 1 as a spa manager, arriving to the island looking to learn more about her trade; Bibb, Coon and Monaghan on an apparent girls trip; and Posey arriving with Jason Isaacs.

Midway through the trailer, the stakes are intensified as crime becomes an issue on the island and the resort must beef up security.

The new season will also star Sarah Catherine Hook, Sam Nivola, Lek Patravadi, Tayme Thapthimthong and Aimee Lou Wood.

The series, which was recently renewed for a season 4, is created, written and directed by Mike White.

The White Lotus season 3, which consists of eight episodes, premieres Feb. 16 on HBO and streams on Max.

