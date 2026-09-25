Parole Granted For Eduardo Lopez, 35 Years After Nashua Murder Conviction

Eduardo Lopez is being granted parole 35 years after being convicted of murder. He was convicted of first-degree murder in 1993 for shooting and killing Robert Goyette, owner of a restaurant in Nashua, in 1991.

Lopez, who was 17 at the time of the incident, was found guilty and sentenced to life in prison.

Yesterday, he went before the Parole Board, telling them he’s gone through countless programs, like anger management, and has registered for mental health services.

He was granted release and told the board that they’d never see him there again.

Under his parole condition, Lopez isn’t allowed to interact with Goyette’s family and can’t enter the city of Nashua, where most of those family members live.