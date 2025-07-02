Partial Conviction For Diddy

Partial Conviction For Diddy
Entertainment NewsMaineNational NewsNew HampshireNews
Morning Information Center with Mike Pomp
July 2, 2025

Sean “Diddy Combs has been convicted of a prostitution-related offense but acquitted on the most serious charges at his New York trial today.

The mixed result could still put Combs behind bars for up to a decade. Combs was convicted of transporting people across state lines for the purpose of engaging in prostitution. But the jury acquitted him of racketeering conspiracy and sex trafficking charges, which were related to allegations that he forced girlfriends into hundreds of drug-fueled sex marathons with other men.

His lawyers said the women were willing participants

RELATED ARTICLES

‘The Bear’ renewed for fifth season on FX

Mary Pat Thompson
Jul. 2, 2025
Entertainment News

Sean Combs guilty on 2 of 5 counts, acquitted of racketeering conspiracy

Aaron Katersky, Peter Charalambous, and Kaitlyn Morris
Jul. 2, 2025
Entertainment NewsUrbanUrban AC

Catch local and national news 24/7 from Fox News and NH1

Contact Us

Address:
NH1 Media Center 4 Church St. Concord, NH 03301

Office Line:
603-230-9000

Email:
contact@thepulseofnh.com

Request Line:
WTSN (603) 742-1270
WTPL/WEMJ (603) 228-2080

Follow Us

ARCHIVES

© Copyright 2025, The Pulse of NH. All rights reserved.
Website & Digital Marketing by Binnie Media Digital