Patel says FBI investigating ‘possibility of accomplices’ in Kirk shooting

FBI Director Kash Patel listens as U.S. President Donald Trump delivers remarks before signing a Presidential Memorandum in the Oval Office on September 15, 2025 in Washington, DC. (Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images)

(WASHINGTON) -- During Charlie Kirk's memorial service on Sunday, FBI Director Kash Patel posted an update on the investigation of Kirk's assassination, saying the FBI is "pursuing every lead."

Tyler Robinson, 22, was arrested and charged with Kirk's murder, but Patel said the FBI is looking into the "possibility of accomplices."

"We are meticulously investigating theories and questions, including the location from where the shot was taken, the possibility of accomplices, the text message confession and related conversations, Discord chats, the angle of the shot and bullet impact, how the weapon was transported, hand gestures observed as potential 'signals' near Charlie at the time of his assassination, and visitors to the alleged shooter's residence in the hours and days leading up to September 10, 2025," Patel said in a post on X.

Patel made similar assertions during two days of House and Senate oversight hearings last week.

The online messaging platform Discord confirmed reports that about two hours before Robinson was taken into custody, he allegedly posted messages to a small group of friends on the platform that said, "Hey guys, I have bad news for you all … It was me at UVU yesterday. im sorry for all of this."

Patel addressed the Discord message during his hearing before the Senate Judiciary Committee, saying that the FBI is investigating "anyone and everyone involved in that Discord chat" with Robinson. Patel said there are "a lot more" than 20 people linked to Robinson on Discord, "and we're running them all down. ... Every single one."

"There are a number of individuals that are currently being investigated and interrogated, and a number yet to be investigated and interrogated, specific to that chat room. So we are very much in our ongoing posture of investigation," Patel told senators, adding that other people could be involved.

In his post on Sunday, Patel said, "The entire FBI mourns the loss of Charlie Kirk. We will not rest until justice is served, and our investigation into this assassination will continue until every question is answered."

Robinson was charged with numerous offenses on Tuesday, including aggravated murder, with prosecutors last week announcing their intent to seek the death penalty.

Robinson didn't enter a plea on Tuesday. The judge said the court would appoint an attorney for him before his next court appearance on Sept. 29.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.