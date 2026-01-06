Patrick Stewart, Ian McKellen represent the X-Men in new ‘Avengers: Doomsday’ teaser trailer

Mary Pat Thompson
January 6, 2026
The logo for 'Avengers: Doomsday.' (Marvel)

The X-Men take center stage in the new teaser trailer for Avengers: Doomsday.

Marvel released the third teaser trailer for Avengers: Doomsday on Tuesday, and it stars Patrick Stewart back as Charles Xavier and Ian McKellen returning as Magneto.

The trailer, which runs a little over a minute, finds the pair reuniting over a game of chess.

"Death comes for us all. That’s all I know for sure. The question isn’t, ‘Are you prepared to die?’ The question is, ‘Who will you be when you close your eyes?'" McKellen's Magneto says in the teaser.

We then see James Marsden in character as Cyclops. He tears off his visor and unleashes a powerful red beam from his eyes.

Stewart, McKellen and Marsden first appeared together in these roles in the 2000 film X-Men

The teaser ends with a black screen and text that reads, "The X-Men will return in Avengers: Doomsday."

Directors Anthony Russo and Joe Russo took to Instagram to share the new teaser, writing, "Who will you be… When you close your eyes… #FearDoom.”

This is the third teaser for the film. It follows a previous trailer that showed off the return of Chris Evans as Steve Rogers, a character who hasn't appeared in the Marvel Cinematic Universe since 2019's Avengers: Endgame, as well as one that focused on Chris Hemsworth's Thor.

Avengers: Doomsday will arrive in theaters on Dec. 18, 2026.

Disney is the parent company of ABC News and Marvel Entertainment. 

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

